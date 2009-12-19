Ohio boy struck by baseball hits rehab milestones

WARREN, Ohio (AP) - A 4-year-old Ohio boy who was hit in the head by a foul ball at a minor league baseball game in September has spoken his first words since the accident.

Luke Holko can say "more" and "no." Dr. Micah Baird of Akron Children's Hospital says verbal communication is a sign that Luke's brain is making new nerve connections to overcome tissue that was destroyed by the ball's impact.

Luke's long-term prognosis remains uncertain, but he's reached a series of milestones this month, learning to crawl, sit and roll on his own.

Luke was struck while attending a doubleheader at the home of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, a Class A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The injury spurred fans to donate $24,000 to help the family with medical bills.

