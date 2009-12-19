Nebraska Democrat joins in supporting health bill

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. Ben Nelson is a health-care holdout no more. The Nebraska Democrat is agreeing to provide the 60th and deciding vote for Senate passage of health care legislation. He had been his party's lone holdout, until he netted some key concessions in late-night bargaining.

Nelson says he made his decision after winning a deal to limit the availability of abortions in insurance sold in newly created exchanges. He also got tens of millions in federal Medicaid funds for his home state.

In addition, Nelson tells reporters he successfully fended off a government-run insurance option that would compete with private insurers.

The 69-year-old Nelson is a former insurance executive and considered the most conservative Democrat in the Senate. He's been under heavy party pressure to support the health care overhaul. He's also been part of marathon talks, including at least three private conversations with President Barack Obama in the last 10 days.