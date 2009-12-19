Snow falls across Ohio in season's first storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Snow is falling across Ohio as communities wake up to some of the first significant snowfall of the season.

About an inch of snow fell overnight Friday in Cincinnati, with a similar covering in the Columbus area. Cleveland was expected to see about an inch Saturday, with the National Weather Service predicting up to three inches in southeast Ohio.

The snow in Ohio is part of a much bigger wintry storm that slammed the East Coast Saturday and dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas.

Forecasts called for up to 20 inches of snow across the region, including Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia and reaching up to New York.

