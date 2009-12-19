MI lawmakers arriving for Saturday schools session

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers are gathering for a rare Saturday session in hopes of passing legislation that might help the state win up to $400 million in federal money for schools.

Snowy road conditions delayed the assembly of the Republican-led Senate and Democrat-led House. Legislative leaders are waiting on enough members to arrive at the Capitol before briefing them on the latest developments on the state's Race to the Top legislation.

Three of four bills related to the initiative were ready for possible votes. The Obama administration plans to divide up $4 billion between states that most aggressively move to improve their educational systems by expanding opportunities for charter schools and making other changes.

Fewer than half the states are likely to win any money.

