MI passes public smoking ban

LANSING, MI (WTOL) - Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm signed into law Friday a smoking ban to outlaw people from smoking in most public places, including bars and restaurants.

Ever since the State of Ohio enacted its smoking ban, bar owners in the Buckeye State have complained about Michigan watering holes having an unfair advantage to lure customers to their establishments. That will go away when Michigan's smoking ban goes into effect in May.

"I think now that they're going to pass that, we're going to get those people back. It'll be on a level playing field just like it is here," said Greg Pesina, who owns Pesina's Billiards located less than a mile from the state border.

Bill Delaney is one Toledo bar owner who is not cheering about bars in Michigan having to go smoke free. "I'm already getting phone calls from up there. I'm trying to tell them what I think of the situation, what they should be going after legally," he said.

Delaney is not giving up hope of defeating Ohio's smoking ban by any means possible.

While Michigan's ban will allow smoking on casino gambling floors, Delaney is worried that same exemption will be sought for casinos in Ohio, taking business away from him.

