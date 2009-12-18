Mother of autistic son recovering after double mastectomy

The help is physical, but it's also emotional. It makes you stay positive," said Lorie.

(WTOL) - Lorie Born is now home recovering from a double mastectomy surgery last week.

Her fear before surgery was not for herself as much as who would be the voice of her autistic son, Jeremy.

Unable to speak, Jeremy gives her gentle hugs during her recovery as Lorie starts her first week of being cancer free.

"There were a couple of rough days, and now I'm back on the upswing," she said.

It's not just her son that is helping Lorie through recovery. Local support group Project I Am has rallied other mothers of autistic children to provide warm meals for the Born family.

Healing and more surgery are still ahead. Lori opted for the aggressive approach of a double mastectomy. That means, she won't have to go through chemotherapy and radiation therapy, at least for now. She'll continue to heal, then move on to reconstructive surgery.

Lori says she looks forward to recovery, so she can continue to be the voice for her son.

