Crew finds body while winterizing home

HANCOCK COUNT, OH (WTOL) - Findlay police are investigating the discovery of the body identified as 45-year-old Catherine Bame.

Police say a contracting crew working to winterize a home in the 100-hundred block of Laquineo Street found the body of just before 11 a.m. Friday.

An exact cause of death has not been determined.

Stay with WTOL.com and News 11 for more on this developing story. Sign up for Breaking News E-mail Alerts and News 11 Text It here.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.