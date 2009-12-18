Arrest made in kidnapping of Toledo native

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

Orlando, FL – Stobert Lindell Holt, Jr, age 42, was arrested Friday by law enforcement authorities in Orlando, Florida without incident.

Holt was indicted by a state grand jury on Dec. 16 on first-degree murder, kidnapping, extortion, and for written threats to kill or do bodily harm. The charges are related to the 2008 kidnapping investigation of Toledo native Robert A. Wiles.

Wiles, age 26 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen at his place of employment, National Flight Services (NFS), Lakeland Linder Regional Airport in Lakeland, FL.

Holt was previously employed as the Lakeland NFS operations manager and resided in Apollo Beach, Florida, at the time of Wiles' disappearance.

Robert Wiles reported to work at his family's Lakeland aircraft maintenance business on April 1, 2008. Authorities say he vanished that day with no explanation.

On April 3, 2008, the Wiles family discovered a ransom demand pertaining to Robert Wiles' disappearance. Subsequently, a joint law enforcement investigation was initiated by the Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Sheriff's Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the FBI.

