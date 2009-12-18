Retailers expect 'Super Saturday' of holiday shopping

By Colleen Wells - bio | email

PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) - Retailers are planning on this weekend being the biggest shopping weekend of the holiday season.

Some shoppers are like Marsha Nelson. "I'm almost done. I just have a couple of things to pick up."

But many are more like Wayne Nelson. "It's going to be last minute. I'm going to look around next week when she goes back to work." In fact, a "Consumer Reports" survey says, as of Thursday, 40 percent of Christmas shoppers haven't even started buying gifts.

Retailers like Best Buy are calling this weekend Super Saturday. "Every day we're talking to more and more customers who are just starting their list that day," said Michael Zorn with Best Buy. Customers there will see three-day deals this weekend on TVs and GPS devices.

Up to 1" of snow is forecasted for northwest Ohio on so-called Super Saturday, and retailers admit weather can play a big role in customer turn-out. Though, they're hoping the small amount just might put customers in the holiday spirit rather than keep them home.

