With few jobs, UT grads make alternative plans

If there's no job, "I'll just go home and work my family-owned business. It's something that I can rely on, but something that I wouldn't want to do," Conners said.

By Joe Stoll - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Winter graduates of the University of Toledo are excited to get their diplomas this weekend, but they're also concerned about the job market that they're heading into.

The upcoming graduates have a wide range of plans since a job may not be in the near future for many. Stephanie Zigman had a job lined up in Chicago, only to find out the company had budget cuts and slashed all new hires. Now she's heading off to graduate school.

Travis Conners has a year before graduation with a degree in business. He feels the job market is uncertain even that far out. If there's no job, "I'll just go home and work my family-owned business. It's something that I can rely on, but something that I wouldn't want to do," he said.

Job experts say graduates shouldn't worry because they do have one advantage over those who have been with companies for years. "A lot of times when companies are downsizing, they don't always downsize according to the position, rather the cost of the position," says adviser Bruce Rumpf.

Additionally, Rumpf advises grads to keep applying over the holidays. He says companies are looking year-round.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.