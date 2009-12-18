Santa of 51 years writes book of children's wishes

A Toledo man who has worn the red suit for 51 years published a book about the stories children share on Santa's lap.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Toledo man who has worn the red suit for 51 years published a book about the stories children share on Santa's lap.

Tim Stapleton put on a Santa suit for the first time in 1958. He says he paid $8.95 for it to entertain his younger siblings.

The suit became an annual tradition that he has now written about in a book titled "A View From Santa's Knee."

"It's just my 50 years as Santa Claus and the things kids said to me, the notes people sent me and some of the funny things that happened in the Santa suit," said Stapleton.

Of course kids want toys, so he often gets the request of "no clothes." The book also has a story about a girl who wanted her little brother to stop biting her, and Stapleton was able to surprise him with the knowledge of his naughty behavior.

This Santa also says he's received some unusual requests from adults such as Viagra from one man and a new husband from an elderly woman.

The book was written, edited and published in Toledo, Ohio.

Stapleton says it was a lifetime in the making and serves as a simple expression of the joy that Santa has brought for decades. He says the magic of Santa lives on, even now. "I think deep down, everyone does believe."

