Bell names 3 more to administrative team

Mayor-elect Mike Bell announced Friday the addition of three more members of his upcoming administration.

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Mayor-elect Mike Bell announced Friday the addition of three more members of his upcoming administration.

Tom Crothers will become director of public utilities. Adam Loukx will stay on as city law director, and Peg Wallace will stay on as human resources director. All have experience working for either Mayor Carty Finkbeiner or former Mayor Jack Ford.

Paul Hubbard declined to become head of the Department of Neighborhoods.

"In order to deal with issues currently inside our city, we need people that understand what's happening right here, right now," said Bell. "We've got a $40 million deficit. We cannot afford to be letting someone try to learn for six or 12 months while we're figuring out what we need to be able to do."

Bell says he will soon bring on board a new public service director. Also, he'll make an announcement early next week on the future of Toledo's police and fire chiefs.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.