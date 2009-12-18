Shalhoub heading to Broadway in 'Lend Me a Tenor'

NEW YORK (AP) - From "Monk" to madcap. Tony Shalhoub will co-star with Anthony LaPaglia in a Broadway revival of "Lend Me a Tenor," Ken Ludwig's screwball comedy about a missing opera star and the frantic attempt to cover up his absence.

Producer Stuart Thompson says the comedy will open April 4 at the Music Box Theatre, with preview performances beginning March 11. It was first seen on Broadway in 1989.

Shalhoub recently completed his final season of the television series "Monk," while LaPaglia starred in the canceled CBS drama "Without a Trace." "Lend Me a Tenor" will have an equally starry director: actor Stanley Tucci, who has roles in two of the year's more prominent films, "Julie & Julia" and "The Lovely Bones."

