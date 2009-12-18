Obama, Wen offer no new emissions cuts at summit

COPENHAGEN (AP) - President Barack Obama and Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao have addressed the faltering U.N. climate conference in Copenhagen but neither is offering any new commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Many delegates at the conference had been looking toward China and the U.S. - the world's two largest carbon polluters - to deepen their pledges to cut emissions to salvage a deal in Copenhagen.

Obama said the world's will to address climate change "hangs in the balance" and insists any deal must include transparency among nations.

Wen defended his country's climate commitments and said "we will honor our word with real action."

The climate talks were in disarray Friday morning, prompting Obama and 19 other world leaders to hold an emergency meeting.

