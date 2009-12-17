Millions appropriated for childhood cancer research

By Jonathan Walsh - bio | email

CLYDE, OH (WTOL) - After pushing and trying and lobbying and traveling all the way to Washington, DC, a Clyde family got what they've been waiting for: money allocated to pediatric cancer research.

Congress is committing an additional $5.6 million.

National childhood cancer research advocates are calling this move unprecedented. Never before has Congress allocated such a significant amount of money to childhood cancer research.

So what do families in Clyde have to say about the good news?

"I got just a little bit emotional," Warren Brown said.

Brown, who lost his 11-year-old daughter Alexa to cancer, remembers with tears in his eyes his promise to her: that he would get more funding for childhood research. "Alexa, we're going to do it. Somehow... some way... we've done a part of it... and because of her we're going to do it."

Kate Shafer from Curesearch National CHildhood Cancer Foundation says: "Hard work (has) resulted in an unprecedented additional $5.6 million in appropriations dedicated to childhood cancer. This is more money than has ever been specifically appropriated by Congress for childhood cancer."

It's far less than the $30 million the Caroline Pryce Walker Conquer Childhood Cancer Act calls for, but after going last year without any funding, Brown and others in Clyde who have kids with cancer say it's a start.

"We know that they're thinking about it a lot, so that's an awesome thing," Donna Hisey, a mother of two kids with cancer, said. "They're not putting it on the back burner. They're moving forward with it."

Warren Brown credits the 40,000 other families in the US suffering from childhood cancer, the people at Curesearch, WTOL and Alexa, who Warren believes is in heaven now with his parents and his wife's parents.

"And she's saying to them, 'Look at your kids, look what your kids are doing to remember me."

For stories about Alexa Brown's courageous battle with cancer, click the attached link.

