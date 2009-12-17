Christmas procrastinators looking for final last-minute deals

By Colleen Wells - bio | email

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Consumer Reports survey has found 40 percent of Christmas shoppers haven't even started.

Call them procrastinators if you dare, but last-minute shoppers insist they're the real bargain hunters.

"I know they'll be half price," Earlie Smith said, "so that's why I came at the last minute!"

Smith is hitting the aisles of Target, waiting until now, with the hopes prices will be slashed during these final shopping days.

According to Target Manager Danyal Harris, it looks like her plan may be paying off. "We have a great ad coming up next week. We continue to have great sales and prices throughout the holiday season."

Harris says they have a special Saturday sale running now and even deeper discounts next week. She says some items will be at Target's lowest prices of the season--even cheaper than Black Friday.

"I think the biggest thing is home entertainment items... televisions... things like that."

In addition to TVs, Harris says look for great deals in Target's toy aisles and small appliances.

Meanwhile, at Meijer, prices continue to drop. Toy prices are falling and sweet coupon deals are luring in customers.

For retailers, it's the final push. When one store lowers prices, others often follow.

"The biggest slash is to be competitive with other stores, so that our guests aren't having to run all over town," Harris said.

However, all that waiting to buy could cost you if you can't find what you're looking for. Retailers are constantly restocking, but there's only have seven shopping days left.

