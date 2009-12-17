South Toledo neighborhood wants action on break-ins

Retired Sgt. Murphy has some very important tips to share with you about how to protect your house from folks who want to break in.

Neighbors have called a meeting for 6 p.m. Sunday. The location is still to be determined. Those interested in attending can call (419) 779-0930 for more information.

By Erica Shaffer - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - After Romeo Alexander was murdered Wednesday by a home invader, neighbors say break-ins are out of control and want the property manger to make changes.

The murder has left them angry and scared. Residents say most houses have been robbed, some have even been hit twice. They're calling the break-ins out of control.

Neighborhood resident Patricia Hooker says she has contacted the property manager about the crime but got no response.

The property manager declined to comment.

