With no van, donations get Cherry Street Mission back on the road

By Mika Highsmith - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - After their van broke down, the Cherry Street Mission got two new vehicles donated to help their growing number of clients.

The mission feeds 700 people a day. After helping so many, it was mission staff who asked for help when their truck for supply pick-ups broke down, leaving their food pantry growing thin.

Lourdes College donated a van. Then, St. Lukes Hospital also donated a van. They got new tires from Hercules tires in Findlay. Staff says the combined gifts total $30,000-$40,000.

