Brandy's first chemo session causes rare side effect

"I used to be able to fix a lot of things, but I can't fix it, " said her dad Doug. "That's the part that bothers me."

On her first day of chemotherapy, Brandy said, "I was nervous, just didn't know what to expect for today." She even brought her prayer blanket to the appointment.

(WTOL) - Brandy Gillelland has just begun her battle with breast cancer. It's been less than a month since she found a lump and was diagnosed with an aggressive form of the disease.

Brandy has agreed to allow WTOL to follow her journey over the next year. She's even begun a blog to share the experience in her words.

Doctors decided to shrink her tumor with chemotherapy before they do any surgery, and her first chemo treatment was last week. Oncologist Iman Mohamed is being aggressive with her treatment and has ordered at least six sessions of the chemotherapy. "Advantage number one is to make the tumor smaller and do a lumpectomy instead of mastectomy in those patients who so desire. Number two, you actually know the combination that you're using is working. Number three, it is a predictor of prognosis. Those patients where the tumor goes away and melts away do better," Dr. Mohamed explained.

People react differently to chemotherapy because the prescription is different for each individual, and Brandy says it was not knowing that caused the most anxiety. She did know that she'll lose her hair, so she went ahead and cut 12" off before the treatment began.

She was hooked up to the machine and had one small problem that had to be taken care of right away. "I was laying there right after they hooked up the Benedryl, and I thought I was going to be sleepy. All of a sudden, my arm started twitching, and so I called them in and told them," Brandy said. The rest of the session went smoothly.

All chemotherapy patients are expected to be sick afterward. Brandy said she thought she'd have the usual vomiting and body aches. But two days after the chemo session, her dad rushed her back to UTMC because her kidneys were bleeding. "She thinks it's this rare side effect," Brandy explains, "and they're saying only two people ever have had it."

She's out of the hospital and back home, saying she's feeling better. Her parents stay with her to offer moral support, but it's frustrating for them too. "I used to be able to fix a lot of things, but I can't fix it, " said her dad Doug. "That's the part that bothers me."

