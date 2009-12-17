EcoTrack 11: Trash becomes art at Scrap 4 Toledo

"They would have ended up in a landfill. We look at these materials and say there's great creative aspects to these materials. They can be added to an art project or a school craft project," said owner Beth Sheets.

By Chris Vickers - email | bio

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

(WTOL) - Recycable trash has found a second home at Scrap 4 Art in Toledo where one person's trash fills a store with inexpensive supplies for artists and crafters.

Donated items from the community include fabric samples, and coffee cans, cardboard tubes.

"They would have ended up in a landfill. We look at these materials and say there's great creative aspects to these materials. They can be added to an art project or a school craft project," said owner Beth Sheets.

Sheets says donated materials from the community are essential to Scrap 4 Art and that anyone can donate items. "Sometimes I think we are good therapy for places," she said.

The store encourages a new solution to environmental problems by merging environmental awareness with artistic creativity.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.