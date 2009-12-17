WTOL Editorial: Communities welcome WTOL 'Home for the Holidays'

(WTOL) - This holiday season, we took the WTOL news team on the road to Elmore, Tecumseh, Oak Harbor and Pettisville.

"Hometown for the Holidays" has been a rewarding and rejuvenating experience for all of us at WTOL. We have been warmly welcomed by community leaders, bands, chorus groups, and just about everyone else in town.

On top of that, many of you showed up with gifts of food, toys or money for people in your community who are in need. Your kindness and friendship made "Hometown for the Holidays" an amazing success and a lot of fun. Even in the cold.

Thank you and Merry Christmas.