Census Bureau hiring in northwest Ohio

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

(WTOL) - The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire up to 24,000 Ohioans. The jobs in northwest Ohio will be in the census offices in Toledo, Bowling Green and Mansfield.

The bureau is hiring clerks, administrative assistants, office operation supervisors and recruiting assistants.

To find out more about the jobs, visit the 2010 census jobs website at www.2010CensusJobs.gov.

To apply for a job, it is necessary to schedule a test with the census bureau. This can be done by calling 1-866-861-2010.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.