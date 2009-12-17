Ministers question use of police force in Hicks shooting

Toledo Police Chief Mike Navarre says officers arrived within minutes and "there was some type of verbal exchange… We know the woman had something in her hand, some type of weapon."

Toledo Police Chief Mike Navarre says the investigation will take about three or four weeks. He says the officer who shot the woman feared for her life and acted in self defense.

A dozen Toledo ministers held a press conference Thursday to question the use of police force that resulted in the death of 62-year-old Linda Hicks.

Ministers spoke at the group home where Hicks was shot and killed. "We are concerned about a perceived possible rise in the willingness to use force beyond what is reasonably necessary," said Pastor Donald Perryman, "and about what may be a growing cultural callousness to the most vulnerable in society including the mentally disabled."

Toledo Police Chief Mike Navarre has said officers felt their lives were in danger because Hicks came at them with scissors.

The issue of police force will be the focus of a meeting among the Safety Committee of Toledo City Council at 2 p.m. Thursday at One Government Center.

