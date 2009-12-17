Ex-con from Ohio may seek return to Congress

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio congressman who served seven years in prison for corruption says he may try to return to Congress.

James Traficant, who was elected to nine terms as a Democrat from Youngstown, said Thursday that he will circulate nominating petitions in three House districts. The three districts closest to his hometown are all held by Democrats.

Traficant says he will decide on his political plans next month. He discussed his options at a news conference where he pitched the idea of a Youngstown-area casino run by Native Americans. He says required tribal status is pending.

Traficant was released in September after serving time for racketeering, bribery, obstruction of justice and tax evasion.

