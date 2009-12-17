Ohio Senate passes dating violence bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state Senate has given its overwhelming approval to a bill that would require Ohio schools to teach about the dangers of abusive relationships.

The measure that passed 32-0 on Wednesday would have health classes provide lessons in dating violence prevention to students in the seventh through 12th grades.

The legislation has been nicknamed "Tina's Law" after a southwest Ohio 18-year-old who was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1992. The killing led Tina Croucher's parents to form a nonprofit organization to combat domestic violence.

The bill now goes to the Ohio House for finishing touches.

