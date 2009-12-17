Owens arraigned in death of Romeo Alexander

Updated by Kate Oatis - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Devan Lee Owens has been charged with murder in the death of Romeo Alexander.

Owens, 21, was arraigned Thursday. Bond was set at $700,000.

Toledo police say 23-year-old Romeo Alexander was shot and killed in the 1200 block of Rockcress Drive in south Toledo around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They say Alexander was in his mother's house when Owens kicked in the front door.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.