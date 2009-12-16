Fremont Police fear a serial robber from Toledo is targeting them

By Dick Berry - email

FREMONT, OH (WTOL) - Fremont Police are looking for a serial robber who they believe may be from Toledo.

He's armed and has struck four times since November 28. Authorities are worried he may strike again.

The bandit started his spree at High Miler Store on State St.

He returned to the area on December 12.

Authorities got their first good look at him when he stuck up the Crossroads Carry Out in Balleville Township.

He's described as Black, 6'0", and young. A surveillance photo of him accompanies this article.

Authorities won't say why but early leads indicate he's from the Toledo area.

"We have got some tips. Nobody that's given a first and last name," said Chief Tim Wiersma of the Fremont Police Department, adding that they have a "couple of different first names and no last names at this point."

The bandit got even more bold December 14.

First he knocked over Mickey's Mart on State St. Moments later, surveillance tape shows him calmly walk in and rob a nearby McDonald's restaurant.

A shaken-up clerk behind the counter said he demanded money. When she wasn't move fast enough, "He started to get mad and I started to get scared. Started waving the gun around at my face."

She is now on personal leave and may not return to her job.

Authorities worry the gunman may return to the area and strike a fifth time.

"He's getting more brazen. We're afraid something bad would happen. There would actually be shots fired or somebody may get hurt," Wiersma said.

A $500 dollar reward for his arrest and conviction is offered. Contact Fremont Police at 419-332-6464 or the Sheriff's Department at 419-332-2613.

