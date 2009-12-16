Friends speak out about victims of train accident

UPDATED: Witnesses say the gates were down and the train conductor was blowing its horn. Investigators don't know why the students tried to beat the train but say the cold morning temperature could be one possible explanation.

By Tim Miller - bio | email

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

HOLLAND, OH (WTOL) - Students continue to feel the pain as they mourn the loss of Cody Brown and worry about Brianna Mullinger. The two teens were walking to Springfield High School when they were struck by a train Wednesday. It happened on the tracks next to the school, on McCord Rd.

Out of respect for the two victims all afterschool and evening activities were canceled. At the school, the parking lot stood empty, but friends of Cody and Brianna stopped by Wednesday night, making a memorial on the tennis court fence, just a couple hundred feet from where the accident happened.

There was a message of mourning for Cody and a bouquet of roses.

Eighth grader Jonathan Charles was friends with both victims. "After I heard what happened I was like 'wow,' and I started crying."

Cody was one year ahead of him.

"He was a real nice person, real cool friend to hang with, fun to talk to," Jonathan said.

And about Brianna, he said: "She's a real nice girl. I know her by her sister Hailey. Me and her sister talked all the time. We were in all the same classes together."

Brooke Tonjes graduated from Springfield High three years ago. She says the railroad crossing has always been part of the fabric of this school. The trains were an annoyance during her tennis and softball games.

But now, she says they will take on a new meaning. She's reached the conclusion that people will realize, "That they used to go across those tracks or that could have happened to them. So I think people will think about it a lot more."

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.