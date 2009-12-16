Predator Alert: Have you seen this man?

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

(WTOL) - Lucas Co. Sheriff's Deputies need your help finding a man with a long criminal past.

R. Z. Layton, 46, is a Tier III sex offender. That means he has been convicted of a very serious or violent sexually oriented offense and determined likely in the future to commit sexually oriented offenses.

He raped a 22-year-old woman back in 1990 and was supposed to register this past October.

Police say he's not living at his last known address and has not reported to his parole officer.

Layton is 5'6", weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where he is, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.