State Senate reaches deadline without completed budget

(WTOL) - Wednesday is the deadline the state Senate set for itself to make a decision on the state budget. By the end of the day, however, questions remain unanswered, and more ideas are coming to the table.

One deal from state senators would give enough votes to pass House Bill 318. The deal would delay a 4.2 percent income tax cut but add changes to public construction and prison sentencing.

While house Democrats do want to add the changes, they say it should be on separate legislation.

As that deal comes to a stand still, a Republican source says a new plan is surfacing that would slash funds for some services but leave libraries, primary and secondary education and local governments alone.

Both libraries and schools have been outspoken about passing House Bill 318. As a result, people flooded the governor's office and senators' offices with calls asking to leave the school and library budget in tact.

Other agencies say they are being left out. "We're of course very pro libraries and schools," said Marci Dvorak with the National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI) of Northwest Ohio. "But I'll be really frank, when people don't receive the mental illness services that they need, they die."

Dvorak adds that they can't suffer anymore cuts to their budget, which has already suffered a $90 million loss. "The need for services goes up while the money goes down, and the whole community is going to be seeing the effects of this."

Clyde Scoles with the Toledo Public Libraries says the best deal to save Ohio is to pass House Bill 318 as it is currently drafted.

Governor Ted Strickland said Wednesday he will call the state legislature back to Columbus on Christmas Day if they recess for the holidays without reaching an agreement on how to resolve the budget deadlock.

