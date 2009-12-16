Families Coping: Huners say it's time to give back

One year ago, the holidays brought more fear than joy for the Huner family, who are featured in our "Families Coping" series.

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) - One year ago, the holidays brought more fear than joy for the Huner family, who are featured in our "Families Coping" series. This year, however, their lives have taken a turn for the better.

During the holiday season of 2008, the Huners used words like depression and failure to describe their lives. Randy Huner's medical transport business collapsed. They said their only Christmas wish was to get through the year.

That's when the kindness of strangers gave them hope to make it through the holidays. "I'll never forget it," said Candy. "It was an orange envelope. It said, 'When the Lord takes something from you, he's not punishing you. He's opening your hands to receive something more.' and it had a bunch of Meijer's gift cards in it."

So the Huners had a Christmas and enough inspiration to move into the new year. They say 2009 proved to be much better. They expanded their cleaning business to more homes, their church and its school. Another major school hired them too, which actually overloaded their schedule. "It's nice to go from, 'How are we going to pay the bills?' to 'How are we going to find time to have dinner?'" said Randy Huner.

Candy adds that missing family time because of long working hours is one mistake they don't want to repeat. "It's just not about the stuff, it's about people."

Both say they are glad to be living life rather than just getting through it. Because the Christmas envelope made a such difference for them during a tough time, the Huners hope to return the favor this year.

