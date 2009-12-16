Pettisville welcomes WTOL for a live broadcast

By Lauren Lowrey - bio | email

PETTISVILLE, OH (WTOL) - Tucked between Archbold and Wauseon is Pettisville, a quiet town that has a following of travelers to their specialty shops.

Shirley Baldwin makes a special trip to the meat market. "Oh, I've done that many a times, made a special trip. I won't buy it out of the grocery stores because its pre-packaged. You don't know how long its laid there. This is great."

Patrons also rave about the extras like the deli salads and prepared entrees, which are all made on site.

Just steps away from Pettisville Meat is a specialty chocolate shop called Stella Leona. "It's usually a surprise to people to show up and find a place like this in a small town," said owner Nancy Bontrager.

Customer Jane Culler adds, "It's one of a kind. You can't go to a big city and find Stella Leona. It has kind of a home-town feel to it."

One of the most popular items she says is a sampler box of their hand-painted pieces.

Another staple in town is the historic Pettisville general store called Sunday's Market and Ice Cream Parlor, which has been in business for 150 years. Manager Luana Esterline shows off an original bill in the original Mr. Sunday's handwriting from 1931.

Many things haven't changed in this town that sprang up when the railroad came through. Customers say they have always received service with a smile, and that's why they keep coming back.

