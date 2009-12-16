Here are WTOL.com's top 11 most read stories of 2009.
1] Toledo police layoffs leading to gun buying --84,479
2] Rest in Peace, sweet girl: The story of the incredibly courageous Alexa Brown, girl reporter --41,416
3] Stance toward homosexuality angering members of Maumee church --35,416
4] Can of peas helps Vistula victim save her life --34,690
5] Standoff Ends: Wife freed, Swiergosz surrenders --21,883
6] Wyandot EMT responds to parents crash --21,379
8] Toledo widow to fight clemency for husbands killer --16,443
9] Body found in River Raisin likely Nevaeh Buchanan --15,086
10] UPDATED: Man dies after falling through ice on Lake Erie --13,427
11 ] Sexual complaints in Bellevue school system -- 14,757
