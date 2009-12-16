Here are WTOL.com's top 11 most read stories of 2009.

1] Toledo police layoffs leading to gun buying --84,479

2] Rest in Peace, sweet girl: The story of the incredibly courageous Alexa Brown, girl reporter --41,416

3] Stance toward homosexuality angering members of Maumee church --35,416

4] Can of peas helps Vistula victim save her life --34,690

5] Standoff Ends: Wife freed, Swiergosz surrenders --21,883

6] Wyandot EMT responds to parents crash --21,379

7] Standoff Ends: Wife freed, Swiergosz surrenders --21,917

8] Toledo widow to fight clemency for husbands killer --16,443

9] Body found in River Raisin likely Nevaeh Buchanan --15,086

10] UPDATED: Man dies after falling through ice on Lake Erie --13,427

11 ] Sexual complaints in Bellevue school system -- 14,757