1 student killed, 1 injured by train near Springfield High School

Students continue to feel the pain as they mourn the loss of Cody Brown and worry about Brianna Mullinger.

The students were walking to school when the train struck them, police say.

Updated by Lisa Strawbridge - email

HOLLAND, OH (WTOL) - A train hit two pedestrian students, killing one of them, at McCord near Springfield High School Wednesday morning around 7:16, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Freshman Cody L. Brown, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brianna Mullinger was taken in critical condition at Toledo Hospital where she underwent surgery.

The students, both band members, were walking to school when a westbound Amtrak train hit them, police said.

Witnesses say the gates were down and the train conductor was blowing its horn non-stop. Investigators don't know why the students tried to beat the train but say the cold morning temperature could be one possible explanation.

Amtrak confirms the train has a forward-facing video camera. Law enforcement is now reviewing that video to determine exactly what may have happened.

"There are pedestrian students who cross the tracks. There are students who drive to school and cross with their vehicles. There are school buses in this area. So yes, it is heavily traveled by the students at Springfield High School," said Lt. Dean Laubacher with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Springfield High School remained in session, though it gave students the option of going home. About 100 students left school. All after school and evening activities are canceled for Wednesday night.

The school has mobilized its crisis team. Grief and guidance counselors as well as local pastors are at the school. They've also contacted other districts to get members of their crisis teams in place.

The Amtrak train, called the Capital Limited was Chicago bound with 153 passengers. It was running an hour-an-a half late and left the Toledo station at 6:53. The tragedy occurred seven minutes later.

After the accident, the train came to a stop more than a quarter-mile down the tracks.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.