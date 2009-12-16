Dean urges defeat of emerging health care bill

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Democratic Party Chairman Howard Dean is arguing that the health care overhaul bill taking shape in the Senate gives too much to private insurers, and should be scrapped.

Dean, a physician, said "there are some good things" in the bill. But he also said the lack of any government-run option would limit consumer choice and further empower the private insurance industry.

The former Vermont governor and Democratic presidential candidate also said on ABC's "Good Morning America" Wednesday that a major problem with the measure is that it lacks many of the reform elements that supporters had initially sought.

Dean said, "We've gotten to the stage in Washington where passing any bill is a victory."

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.