Toledo police find man duct-taped to chair inside home on Burton

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo police are investigating an overnight home invasion in west Toledo.

It happened early Wednesday morning on the 3600 block of Burton Street near Hillcrest.

Police say someone called 9-1-1 saying a man was duct-taped to a chair. The man in the home told investigators several armed men forced their way into the home and roughed him up.

They also stole a television set.

Investigators discovered a large bundle of duct tape inside and outside of the home.

The man was hurt but he was not taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2009 WTOL-News 11.