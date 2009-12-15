Toledo woman finds mysterious object inside Walmart pie

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

By Mika Highsmith - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Toledo woman is warning folks after she says she found something foreign and potentially dangerous inside a pie she bought at the Walmart on Glendale.

When Wanda Swanhart went to Walmart to buy groceries she came out with a coconut cream pie.

However, after eating just two slices Swanhart says, "I was chewing on the crust and I felt something hard in my mouth."

When Swanhart tasted something unfamiliar, her experience turned from delicious to dangerous. "I thought I broke my tooth, so I pulled it out and it was this piece of metal."

Swanhart feels lucky she wasn't hurt, but is worried about others. She's a home health aide and says a senior citizen with no teeth might have swallowed the object.

She also has a warning for parents about their kids' food. "Check it. Make sure your children don't just jump right in and eat something."

The pie was made by Hill Valley, an Illinois company that distributes pies to Walmart. The retail giant has since pulled all the pies off their shelves.

While Hill Valley investigates where the foreign object came from, Swanhart thinks it might be a piece from a machine.

This incident has been reported to the Lucas County Health Department and they have also forwarded to the Department of Agriculture. Both agencies will complete an investigation.

This is an isolated incident that doesn't happen often, but make sure to look closely at what you're eating.



