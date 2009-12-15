25 folks become U.S. citizens at Toledo elementary school

By Tara Hastings - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Dorr Elementary students learned about diversity and got a lesson in history Tuesday as 25 people became U.S. citizens.

The 25 folks come are from countries all over the globe and when the ceremony is completed, they're U.S. citizens with the right to vote.

"I'm going to register to vote and I'm very excited about that. It's something I've never done and for me it's an exciting day for that reason," said Michael George.

It's exciting for the students, too. They got to witness the whole process and have been learning about citizenship and immigration throughout the school year.

