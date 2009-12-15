9-1-1 calls released in fatal Toledo police shooting

By Lisa Rantala - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo police officers Diane Chandler and Rebecca Kenney are on administrative leave after police say they shot and killed a mentally ill woman in a group home on Fernwood in central Toledo.

The officers found 62-year-old Linda Hicks lying on her bed with her hands underneath her pillow last Monday night.

The officers tased her when she would not remove her hands. Then, they say Hicks lunged at them with scissors, so Chandler shot her four times.

The 9-1-1 call that led to 2009's fifth fatal shooting by Toledo police was released Tuesday. In the call, the group home owner placed the call at 7:58 and her client was shot to death only by police shortly after.

Murphy, the owner of Marria's Adult Family Homes and caregiver to 62-year-old Linda Hicks, called 9-1-1 to report a client was coming after her with a knife. She also said Hicks was acting irate and had been threatening people all day.

When the dispatcher asked if Hicks had scissors or a knife, Murphy said she had scissors.

Hicks stayed at the home, along with another client, because of mental illness. Murphy told the dispatcher Hicks suffered from diabetes and schizophrenia -- conditions in which she needs to take medications.

Murphy worried what Hicks do since she didn't take her medicine, but did tell the dispatcher Murphy was not known to be violent.

As it turned out, police say Hicks not to listening to the officers and advancing at them after they tased her, caused one officer to shoot and kill Hicks.

Tuesday night, the group home owner Tonya Murphy is holding a prayer vigil here for the woman.



