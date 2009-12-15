Man beaten in Mulberry home attack dies

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A north Toledo man severely beaten during an attack in his Mulberry Street home months ago passed away Monday.

Police say Kenneth Fox never fully recovered from the incident that happened in May.

His wife Frances passed away from her injuries right after the attack.

Detectives are waiting for the coroner's report to determine if Kenneth's death will be considered a homicide.

Edgar Howard is charged with the attack.



