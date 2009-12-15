EPA finds five pollutants at Wauseon school - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

EPA finds five pollutants at Wauseon school

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

WAUSEON, OH (WTOL) - The EPA has released information on an air study conducted at Elm Street Elementary in Wauseon.

The EPA says their tests did find at least five pollutants that need to be monitored at the school.

They are now determining which steps to take next which could include more monitoring or even some enforcement action if needed.

