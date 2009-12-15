Crooks target college students during winter break

By Justin Michaels - bio | email

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - As college students study during finals week, criminals are getting ready for the students to head home for winter break. These crooks are searching for the expensive items many students leave behind.

Bowling Green State University student Emily Raabe and her roommates' three laptops were stolen last year. The girls were able to get the laptops back, but has advice for other students.

Raabe suggests taking laptops or anything of value home over the break. "Lock your door... and maybe lock all the doors inside the house and keep your blinds shut."

Detective Jessica McClure agrees and advises folks take home anything valuable and portable. She also says students need to keep a list of their valuables including serial numbers.

If the worst happens, police may be able to track the stolen goods down. And universities are taking a proactive role, too.

"We are not responsible for the students personal lives, but are certainly interested in what goes on off campus," said BGSU Assistant Dean of Students Andy Alt.

Alt sent an email to more than 13,000 students on and off campus reminding them to protect themselves from things by thinking ahead.

BGSU says 2008 was a very active year for thieves on campus, so they're really encouraging students to read the email.

