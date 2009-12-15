2 Toledo cops off job as fatal shooting investigation begins

Toledo Police Chief Mike Navarre says officers arrived within minutes and "there was some type of verbal exchange… We know the woman had something in her hand, some type of weapon."

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Two Toledo police officers are on administrative leave after an officer shot and killed a 62 year-old woman Monday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of Fernwood near Detroit in central Toledo.

Toledo Police Chief Mike Navarre says the investigation will take about three or four weeks. He says the officer who shot the woman feared for her life and acted in self defense.

A group home caretaker called 911 around 7:58 saying 62-year-old Linda Hicks hadn't taken her medicine Monday and suffers from schizophrenia and depression. According to the caller, Hicks had a pair of scissors and was acting agitated.

Officers Diane Chandler and Rebecca Kenney responded within three minutes and found Hicks on the bed with her hands under a pillow. She would not remove her hands when ordered.

Officer Kenney tasered Hicks after the Taser device initially malfunctioned.

Chief Navarre says "Linda Hicks got up from the bed with the scissors in her hand, became very agitated, started making comments… obscenities. Made a comment to the effect ‘I'm going to kill you, you're going to have to kill me…'"

Officer Chandler then fired her weapon four times, shooting Hicks twice in the head.

Both officers are on administrative leave and have the chance to talk with a counselor.

The case will go before a firearms review board to determine if the shooting was justified.

The case will also be forwarded to the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office, who will decide if the case will be presented before a grand jury.

Stay with WTOL.com and News 11 for more on this developing story.

Navarre says this is the fifth fatal officer-involved shooting this year. He says that number is unusually high.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.