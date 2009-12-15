Ohio traffic stops net heroin valued at $1.2 million

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Two weekend drug busts in Ohio turned up heroin valued at more than $1.2 million.

Troopers in Hancock County found one kilo of heroin after pulling over a vehicle on I-75 Saturday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Kenneth Hollins of Michigan has been charged with drug possession after he was pulled over for speeding and dogs inspected the vehicle and located heroin.

Another bust turned up heroin during a traffic stop on I-70 in southern Ohio Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has seized over 10,000 grams of heroin, valued at nearly $4.1 million through this past weekend. In contrast, they seized just over 6,000 grams, valued at $2.5 million, for all of 2008.