Elderly Maumee woman attacked by neighbor's dog

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) - Carol Mason, 71, was attacked by a neighbor's dog on Dudley Street in Maumee while taking out the trash just before 6 a.m., Tuesday, police say.

According to a police report, the dog was a 9-year-old German shepherd. Mason sustained significant injuries to her arm and was transported to University of Toledo Medical Center (UTMC), where she is undergoing surgery Tuesday afternoon.

The dog was contained by its owner and is in quarantine by authorities. No charges have been announced for the owner of the dog, however the investigation is still ongoing.

