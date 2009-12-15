Cedar Creek no longer interested in YMCA property

The South Toledo YMCA may have posted holiday hours that show they'll be open New Year's Eve, but members assume the facility closed for the last time Saturday.

The announcement came down Monday afternoon from the YMCA's board chair, Paul Schlatter, who says the aging building is draining $5,000 a week from the organization and that it's time to build a new one.

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Leaders at Cedar Creek Church say they are no longer interested in the south Toledo YMCA building.

Senior Pastor Lee Powell says the church didn't want the failed membership drive to be seen as a "victory" for Cedar Creek. He adds that the location was good, but there were issues with access to the road.

The south Toledo branch of the YMCA will close Dec. 21 after a membership drive to save the branch failed.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.