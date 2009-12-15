Map released of expanded cancer cluster

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Families in the expanded cancer cluster region received a detailed map Monday at their first meeting with the Ohio Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The map shows the complete area that the two groups believe is included in the cancer cluster, which now includes much of Fremont. The cancer cluster study involves at least 35 cases.

Some attending the meeting said there was no new information and that the meeting did not move the study forward. "The map may be valuable to some people, but I've known for three-and-a-half years that we would never have an answer. Even tonight, we still don't have an answer," said Warren Brown, whose daughter, Alexa, died of childhood cancer.

At the meeting, the state also announced that a survey of reproductive outcomes showed no difference in the cluster, which means mothers in the cluster have the same birth outcomes as the rest of the county.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.