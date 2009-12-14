Toledo police shoot and kill 62-year-old woman

By Colleen Wells - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL, The Blade) – Toledo police shot and killed a 62-year-old woman in central Toledo Monday. It happened just after 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of Fernwood near Detroit.

Tanya Murphy, who owns the house on Fernwood, says the victim is Linda Hicks. Murphy says she called police just before 7 p.m. to report one of her tenants was acting unstable and had a knife. The homeowner takes care of two people who live in the house, including the shooting victim.

Toledo Police Chief Mike Navarre says officers arrived within minutes and "there was some type of verbal exchange… We know the woman had something in her hand, some type of weapon."

Navarre says one of the officers fired several shots and the woman died at the scene.

The Blade reports Murphy had her hands under a pillow. Police eventually used a taser on her, which did not work. The newspaper reports that police say Murphy lunged at them with scissors, and then four shots were fired.

Family friend Michelle Tate says the woman suffered from schizophrenia, depression, bi-polar disorder and also had a bad heart.

Tate says the woman had mental issues that caused her to sometimes act unstable, but feels the shooting was unjust. "She's a 62-year-old woman with a heart condition," said Tate.

The officer who shot the woman will be placed on administrative leave, as is standard protocol, while the shooting is investigated.

Navarre says this is the fifth fatal officer-involved shooting this year. He says that number is unusually high.

