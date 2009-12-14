Sex offender charged in Toledo with felony

(WTOL) - A Lucas County sex offender has been charged with a felony after police say he masturbated in front of two teenage girls around 8 a.m. outside Toledo School for the Arts on Monday.

The school is on Adams and 15th.

Police say the sex offender moved back to Toledo last summer. In each previous case, he received a suspended sentence or was released for time he had already served.

