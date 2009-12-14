WTOL Editorial: Vote to delay Ohio income tax cut - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WTOL Editorial: Vote to delay Ohio income tax cut

WTOL Vice President and General Manager Bob Chirdon WTOL Vice President and General Manager Bob Chirdon

The Ohio budget is a mess. The deficit is about $850 million. If something isn't done, the list of cuts that must take place will impact schools, hospitals and libraries.

That's unacceptable.

But, there is a simple solution.

The Ohio House and Senate members should vote to delay the income tax cut that will be reflected in the 2009 tax bills Ohioans receive next month.

At the risk of sounding like a politician, this really doesn't raise taxes; it holds them flat. It is our best option -- if we want to avoid the painful budget cuts.

I urge you to contact your state representative and senators and tell them to get the tax reform done and balance this budget. Remember, in a true compromise everyone is a little bit unhappy.

Ohioans already know how that feels. They just shouldn't have to experience needless misery.

